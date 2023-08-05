Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki, Sudur Pachim And Lumbini Province

Aug. 5, 2023, 8:45 a.m.

With the effect of monsoon, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

