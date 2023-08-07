Nepal Can Now Trade Electricity In India's Real Time Market

Nepal and Bhutan have traded 4.41 billion units of electricity in the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) ever since India's Cross Border Electricity Trade (CBET) rules were notified in 2021. India is also looking beyond the countries it shares its border with for electricity trade.

Aug. 7, 2023, 4:37 p.m.

India’s Neighbouring countries such as Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh can now buy or sell electricity through India's real-time market as the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has amended India's Cross Border Electricity Trade (CBET) rules.

According to NEA’s official, this decision will immensely help Nepal to export its surplus electricity to India during the rainy session. Until now, the neighbouring countries were allowed to trade only in the day-ahead market (DAM) in the power exchanges. In DAM, the traded electricity is delivered only a day later. The latest move by the Indian government will help these countries to import and export electricity closer to real time with India.

Data from Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) showed that ever since the CBET rules were notified in 2021, Nepal and Bhutan have traded 4.41 billion units of electricity so far in the Indian power exchange. Myanmar and Bangladesh have not yet started power trade in the bourses.

India has three power exchange platforms which are used by power utilities to procure short-term electricity. Real time market (RTM) is a segment in the power exchanges that enables buyers and sellers to meet their energy requirement closer to real time operation. The market features a new auction session every half an hour with power to be delivered after 4 time blocks or an hour after gate closure of the auction. The price and quantum of electricity trading is determined through a double-sided closed auction bidding process reports Money Control online

