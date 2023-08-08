Weather Forest: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Madesh And Bagmati Provinces

Along with monsoon winds, there is an impact of low pressure system close to Bihar. Axis of monsoon trough is also in north from average place. There are chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Madesh Province and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Koshi province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of Koshi Province and Lumbini Province , Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Madesh Province and Bagmati Province

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Provinc tonight.