Amira Dali Receives Japanese Decoration Order Of Japan

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, handed Ms. Amira Dali, former President of Nepal AOTS Alumni Society, the 2023 Spring Imperial Decoration, Order of Japan (the Order of Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays) on August 9 amid a function at official residence of Ambassador of Japan.

Ms. Dali was awarded the decoration on April 29, 2023, in recognition of her contribution to promoting friendly relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Nepal, especially in the area of economics and business, as the President of the Nepal AOTS Alumni Society, a non-governmental and not-for-profit organization of ex-trainees for the Japanese training scheme, the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS).

She also has a long experience in enhancing the economic cooperation between Japan and Nepal. After completing her Master's degree in Japan, she worked at the Nepal office of a Japanese trading company and took charge of designing several ODA projects for Nepal.

Moreover, as a founding member and the President of Love Green Nepal, a Nepali NGO, she has been committed to supporting the Nepali people at the grassroots level and has facilitated people-to-people exchanges between Japan and Nepal through NGO activities, such as providing scholarships and dispatching young Nepali women to be trained in Japan, as well as accepting student interns from Japanese universities.

Japanese decorations are conferred upon foreigners twice a year, on April 29 and November 3, concurrently with the conferment of decorations and medals on Japanese nationals.

The Order of the Rising Sun is bestowed upon individuals of merit, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the nation or public.

This award is also conferred upon foreign nationals who have made notable contributions to the promotion of relations between Japan, and their countries for excellence in politics and diplomacy, research and education, medicine and social welfare, economy and industry, and culture and sports.