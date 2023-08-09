Madan Puraskar Guthi Shortlisted Five Books For Madan Puraskar 2079

Madan Puraskar Guthi has announced the list of five books shortlisted for Madan Puraskar 2079. Out of 313 books received by the Guthi, five books have been nominated for this year’s award.

The shortlisted titles are – Ijoriya (Subin Bhattarai), Aithan (Bibek Ojha), Chakravuyhma Nepalko Jalsrot (Dwarikanath Dhungel), Thangra (Pragati Rai) and Matako Ghar (Sanjay Bista). Annual General Assembly of the Guthi will declare the final winner from among the shortlisted before Dasain.