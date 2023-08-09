Madan Puraskar Guthi Shortlisted Five Books For Madan Puraskar 2079

Madan Puraskar Guthi Shortlisted Five Books For Madan Puraskar 2079

Aug. 9, 2023, 7:26 p.m.

Madan Puraskar Guthi has announced the list of five books shortlisted for Madan Puraskar 2079. Out of 313 books received by the Guthi, five books have been nominated for this year’s award.

madan-puraskar-2079-shortlist.jpg

The shortlisted titles are – Ijoriya (Subin Bhattarai), Aithan (Bibek Ojha), Chakravuyhma Nepalko Jalsrot (Dwarikanath Dhungel), Thangra (Pragati Rai) and Matako Ghar (Sanjay Bista). Annual General Assembly of the Guthi will declare the final winner from among the shortlisted before Dasain.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Amira Dali Receives Japanese Decoration Order Of Japan
Aug 09, 2023
The Use Of Electric Stoves Increased
Aug 09, 2023
Monsoon Floods Kills Over A Dozen People, Eight Missing Across Nepal
Aug 09, 2023
Niger's Elite Army Begin Advancing Toward Capital's Airport
Aug 09, 2023
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Bagmati And Madesh Provinces
Aug 09, 2023

More on National

Amira Dali Receives Japanese Decoration Order Of Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
EU Ambassador To Nepal Deprez Pays Farewell Call On President Paudel By Agencies 17 hours, 5 minutes ago
NAGDHUNA TUNNEL: Rescue Tunnel Breakthrough By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 16 hours ago
Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Yutaka Visited Nagdhuna Tunnel And Inspected The Breakthrough Of Evacuation Tunnel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Dr. Shambhu Prasad Acharya Has Been Nominated For Regional Director Of The WHO South-East Asia region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
JAAN’s Representatives Called On President Paudel, Appreciated Japan's Development Assistance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

The Use Of Electric Stoves Increased By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2023
Monsoon Floods Kills Over A Dozen People, Eight Missing Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2023
ADB To Make Additional Investment In Siddharthanagar Municipality By Agencies Aug 09, 2023
Niger's Elite Army Begin Advancing Toward Capital's Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2023
China's Exports Post Biggest Drop In 3 Years By Agencies Aug 09, 2023
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Bagmati And Madesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75