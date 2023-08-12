Floods, Landslides Kill 29 And Leave 16 Missing In China's Hebei Province

Floods, Landslides Kill 29 And Leave 16 Missing In China's Hebei Province

Aug. 12, 2023, 7:58 a.m.

China's northern and northeastern provinces have suffered extensive damage from floods and landslides caused by record heavy rain since late last month.

Officials in Hebei, near Beijing, said on Friday that 29 people had been killed and 16 were missing across the province as of Thursday.

They said more than 3.88 million people were affected and about 40,000 houses collapsed.

Footage of disaster-hit areas showed that draining work continues, with police and military units being deployed to scoop out mud and disinfect buildings.

The local government said it hopes to ensure that those affected could return to their own homes or move to new ones by winter. But it added that it would take at least two years before the area is completely restored.

Meanwhile, the capital Beijing reported that 33 people had been killed and 18 were missing as of Tuesday.

Agencies

FNCCI Team Calls To Resolve Energy Sector’s Problem
Aug 12, 2023
International Youth Day Today, Nepal To Organize Various Programs
Aug 12, 2023
Iran Moves Closer Toward Possible Nuclear Weapons Test - European Intel
Aug 12, 2023
UN To Call On Nuclear-armed Nations To Continue Holding Disarmament Talks
Aug 11, 2023
China Resumes Group Tours To 78 More Nations And Regions, Including Japan
Aug 11, 2023

More on International

Iran Moves Closer Toward Possible Nuclear Weapons Test - European Intel By Agencies 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
UN To Call On Nuclear-armed Nations To Continue Holding Disarmament Talks By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
China Resumes Group Tours To 78 More Nations And Regions, Including Japan By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Russia To Beef Up Western Border Security, Defense Minister Says By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Biden Orders Limits On US Investment In Chinese High-tech Sectors By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Niger's Elite Army Begin Advancing Toward Capital's Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Has Made Significant Progress In The Last Two Years: MD Kul Man Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2023
FNCCI Team Calls To Resolve Energy Sector’s Problem By Agencies Aug 12, 2023
International Youth Day Today, Nepal To Organize Various Programs By Agencies Aug 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2023
Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd.'s Notice To Local Share Holders To Open DMAT Account for Dematerialization By None Aug 11, 2023
KULA MAN'S TWO YEARS: A Long And Arduous march By Keshab Poudel Aug 11, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75