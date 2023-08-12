Floods, Landslides Kill 29 And Leave 16 Missing In China's Hebei Province

China's northern and northeastern provinces have suffered extensive damage from floods and landslides caused by record heavy rain since late last month.

Officials in Hebei, near Beijing, said on Friday that 29 people had been killed and 16 were missing across the province as of Thursday.

They said more than 3.88 million people were affected and about 40,000 houses collapsed.

Footage of disaster-hit areas showed that draining work continues, with police and military units being deployed to scoop out mud and disinfect buildings.

The local government said it hopes to ensure that those affected could return to their own homes or move to new ones by winter. But it added that it would take at least two years before the area is completely restored.

Meanwhile, the capital Beijing reported that 33 people had been killed and 18 were missing as of Tuesday.