Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi, Sudur Paschim And Gandaki Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is close to Nepal and there is an impact of low pressure system in Bihar and Utter Pradesh, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most of the places of the country , chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Madhesh Province .

Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most of the places of the country , chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Lumbini tonight.