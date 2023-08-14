Dengue Fever Is Soaring Across Nepal

The cases of dengue fever are soaring in the country. According to the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, the disease has spread to 74 districts with diagnoses cases of 10,726.

It has so far caused seven fatalities.

Division director Dr Rudra Prasad Marasini informed that monsoon rains and inadequate sanitation practice have led to the rise of the disease. If the ongoing trend persists, the infection is anticipated to reach its peak during August-September.

In 2022, the country reported 54,784 cases with 88 fatalities.

Among the districts dealing with the infection, Sunsari reports the highest- 6,041 cases.

It is caused by the mosquitoes called Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. It breeds in the accumulation of clean water.

Among the provinces, Koshi reports the highest rates of infection with 8,109 cases followed by 1,453 in Bagmati, 471 in Gandaki, 393 in Sudurpaschim, 215 in Lumbini, 57 in the Madhesh and 28 in Karnali.

Nepal had witnessed the first infection of dengue in 2004.

The government appeals to one and all to use nets in night, wear full-sleeve clothes during farm work, and install wire mesh doors and windows as the prevention from the disease. Similarly, it has recommended the use of mosquito repellant coil, liquid or ointment, proper management of domesticated animals and removal of puddle. (RSS)