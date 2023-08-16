CoAS General Sharma Met With Chinese people’s Liberation Army’s Major General Yue Ande

CoAS General Sharma Met With Chinese people’s Liberation Army’s Major General Yue Ande

Aug. 16, 2023, 7:08 p.m.

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma met with Major General Yue Ande of the Tibet Military Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, issues of mutual interest and concern were discussed during the meeting held at the CoAS office at the Nepal Army Headquarters.

Today, an 8-member Border Guard Force delegation team led by Major General Andy arrived in Nepal. Major General Sagar Bahadur Thapa received the team at Tribhuvan International Airport. The delegation will visit the Nepal Army Command and Staff College, the Army Museum and other military installations as well as historical and tourist sites in Kathmandu and Pokhara during their five-day visit.

Chinese army delegation 1.jpg

The Nepal Army believes that such a visit will serve to strengthen relations between the two countries and promote tourism in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The UN And Government Of Nepal Calling For Renewed Ambition And Action For The Sustainable Development Goals
Aug 16, 2023
BHARATPUR-BARDAGHAT TRANSMISSION : After 13 Years
Aug 16, 2023
Prachanda To Visit UN And China
Aug 16, 2023
NOC Hikes Diesel, Kerosene And Petrol Prices
Aug 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Some Places Of Hilly Regions
Aug 16, 2023

More on National

The UN And Government Of Nepal Calling For Renewed Ambition And Action For The Sustainable Development Goals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 56 minutes ago
Prachanda To Visit UN And China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 37 minutes ago
The Government Is Committed To End The Corruption: PM Prachanda By Agencies 23 hours, 43 minutes ago
UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer And Health Minister Basnet Review Health Sector Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
JICA Has Resumed Japan Overseas Volunteer (JOCV) Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Promote EV To Keep The Environment Clean: Minister Basnet By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Divorce: Child Custody After Divorce By Kripa Subedi Aug 16, 2023
Revisiting Water-Induced Disasters By Dipak Gyawali Aug 16, 2023
BHARATPUR-BARDAGHAT TRANSMISSION : After 13 Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2023
NOC Hikes Diesel, Kerosene And Petrol Prices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2023
PM Modi Vows To Lead India's Economic Development In Independence Day Speech By Agencies Aug 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Some Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75