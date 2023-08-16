CoAS General Sharma Met With Chinese people’s Liberation Army’s Major General Yue Ande

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma met with Major General Yue Ande of the Tibet Military Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, issues of mutual interest and concern were discussed during the meeting held at the CoAS office at the Nepal Army Headquarters.

Today, an 8-member Border Guard Force delegation team led by Major General Andy arrived in Nepal. Major General Sagar Bahadur Thapa received the team at Tribhuvan International Airport. The delegation will visit the Nepal Army Command and Staff College, the Army Museum and other military installations as well as historical and tourist sites in Kathmandu and Pokhara during their five-day visit.

The Nepal Army believes that such a visit will serve to strengthen relations between the two countries and promote tourism in Nepal.