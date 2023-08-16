NOC Hikes Diesel, Kerosene And Petrol Prices

Aug. 16, 2023, 7:40 a.m.

Nepal Oil Corporation has increased the prices of petroleum products. A meeting of the NOC’s board of directors on Tuesday decided to increase the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene effective from Tuesday midnight. According to the Corporation, the price of petrol has increased by Rs. 5 per litre and diesel and kerosene by Rs. 14 per litre each.

According to a press statement of the NOC issued on Tuesday evening, the prices have been increased due to the rise in the prices received from the Indian Oil Corporation.

According to the new price rate, petrol will now cost Rs. 175.5 per litre in the first category, Rs. 177 in the second category and Rs. 178 in the third category.

Similarly, the price of diesel and kerosene will cost Rs. 164.5 per litre in the first category, Rs. 166 per litre in the second and Rs. 167 per litre in the third category. The prices of cooking gas and aviation fuel has remained unchanged, said the NOC.

