Prachanda To Visit UN And China

Aug. 16, 2023, 7:52 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said that he will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his China visit. PM Prachanda also said that some important cooperation agreements will be signed during his China visit this time.

Asked about implementation of BRI projects, the PM said that discussions will be held to this issue and he will propose the Chinese side for grant cooperation under the BRI framework for project implementation.

He is to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to be held in the UN headquarters in Washington DC, USA.

He is scheduled to leave Kathmandu for the United States of America on September 16.

The PM shared this information during a meeting with the editors of the major media outlets at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar on Tuesday. The PM said he would leave here for the UNGA on September 16 and will fly to China on September 21 from the US itself.

