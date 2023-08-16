Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Some Places Of Hilly Regions

Aug. 16, 2023, 7:31 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is close to Nepal, Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country .

There will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province and Gandaki Province tonight.

