CoAS Genera Sharma To Visit India

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma will visit India from August 24 to 28.

CoAS General Sharma will travel to India to participate in the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference.

On this occasion, bilateral security issues between Nepal and India will also be discussed.

It is reported that during the visit to India, bilateral issues will be discussed.

According to Dessanchar online, the conference was jointly organized by the Indian and US Army chiefs.

This visit will take place after the completion of the visit of the eight-member Chinese military team led by Major General Yu Nde of the Chinese Army, Lt. Gen. Sharma will visit India.