CoAS Genera Sharma To Visit India

CoAS Genera Sharma To Visit India

Aug. 17, 2023, 8:09 a.m.

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma will visit India from August 24 to 28.

CoAS General Sharma will travel to India to participate in the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference.

On this occasion, bilateral security issues between Nepal and India will also be discussed.

It is reported that during the visit to India, bilateral issues will be discussed.

According to Dessanchar online, the conference was jointly organized by the Indian and US Army chiefs.

This visit will take place after the completion of the visit of the eight-member Chinese military team led by Major General Yu Nde of the Chinese Army, Lt. Gen. Sharma will visit India.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Upper Tamakoshi To Issue 1:1 Share To Its Share Holders
Aug 17, 2023
Rasuwagadhi To Start Generation By October
Aug 17, 2023
End Of Adhik Mass 2023
Aug 17, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
Aug 17, 2023
CoAS General Sharma Met With Chinese people’s Liberation Army’s Major General Yue Ande
Aug 16, 2023

More on News

Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited Notice of Issue of Rights Shares By None 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
CAAN’s Decision Affected Flights In Humla By Agencies 9 hours, 42 minutes ago
ADB To Make Additional Investment In Siddharthanagar Municipality By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Madhesh Province Received A Good Rainfall, Ending Weeks Of Drought And Heat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal Police Rescued 288 Women, Children Rescued From Checkpoints In Banke By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Shrestha Recommended Chief Justice By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

POLITICS: PM Prachanda Speaks By A Correspondent Aug 17, 2023
Upper Tamakoshi To Issue 1:1 Share To Its Share Holders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2023
Rasuwagadhi To Start Generation By October By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2023
Indian Lunar Mission Closer To Moon By Agencies Aug 17, 2023
Landslide Obstruct Mid-Hill Highway, Kaligandaki Corridor By Agencies Aug 17, 2023
End Of Adhik Mass 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75