The 111 MW Rasuwagadhi hydropower project under construction in Rasuwa has been completed by 97 percent. Rasuwagadhi Hydro Power Company has reached the final stage of the project being constructed on the river Bhotekosi, which flows through the border of Gosaikund Rural Municipality Ward No. 1 and Ward No. 2 of the district.

The company said that the work in all areas of the project is progressing rapidly. The company's goal is to complete all the project work and start power generation within the coming October.

The goal of the project was to complete construction and start production by June. The production schedule has been affected as the connection work of turbine shaft and generator shaft under electro mechanical has been delayed than the previous schedule.

According to the company, the turbine shaft and generator shaft were taken to India for testing and arrived at the site on May 9, 2023 after testing, which affected the connection schedule.

Currently, the work of connecting the hydro and electro-mechanical equipment of the project, which has progressed rapidly, is being done. Voith Hydro, an Indian company that has been awarded the electromechanical contract, is installing electromechanical equipment in the power plant.

During the Corona period, when the electro-mechanical work was stopped, the electricity generation schedule of the project was affected.

Similarly, the installation of hydro-mechanical equipment is also underway. The civil and hydro mechanical work is being done by China International Water and Electric Corp, China.

The company said that the production schedule has been extended due to the destructive earthquake of 2072, blockade, floods in the project area during the rainy season, ongoing landslides on the access road, and the corona epidemic that has spread worldwide.

According to the latest schedule of the company, the goal of the project was to be completed by June 2078, but the flood that occurred earlier than the forecast in the rainy season of 2077 caused damage to the temporary structure of the dam site, the construction was postponed, and due to the damage to the bailibridge leading to the Audi tunnel, it was difficult to get in/out and the access road was completely damaged. It is mentioned in the financial statement released by the company that has not been completed.

According to the company's new schedule, the project aims to start production within October 2080. According to the company, the estimated cost to complete the construction within this period is 17.56 billion rupees excluding interest.

MS Royal Construction Company is contracting the transmission line for the same project. Mudbhari & Joshi Pvt Ltd, which had previously won the contract, has repeatedly extended the deadline for various reasons, but the contract has been terminated as there is no concrete basis for the completion of the work within the stipulated time.