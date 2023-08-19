Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions

Aug. 19, 2023, 7:59 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is close to west and further south in eastern Nepal and low pressure is building in Orisha of India, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country .

There are partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the country tonight.

