Russian Missile Attack On Chernihiv Kills 7, Wounds 129

Ukraine's interior ministry says seven people were killed and 129 others were wounded on Saturday in a Russian missile attack on the northern city of Chernihiv.

The ministry says a missile hit a theater in the center of the city.

It says a six-year-old girl is among those who have been confirmed dead. It adds 15 children are among the wounded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post that Russia turned an ordinary Saturday into a day of pain and loss.

He said the world should stand up to what he called "Russian terror." He called for more tools to safeguard life and defeat Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry said on Saturday that a military airfield in northwestern Russia's Novgorod region was attacked by drones. It said there was a fire at the site and one aircraft was damaged. The ministry added that the Moscow region and a region that borders Ukraine were also hit by drone attacks.

Russia has recently been on high alert, as the capital and surrounding areas have been frequently targeted by drone attacks.