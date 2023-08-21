Spain Wins Women's World Cup

Spain Wins Women's World Cup

Aug. 21, 2023, 8:22 a.m.

The full-time whistle goes and Spain wins its first-ever Women's World Cup, sending its players and fans into rapturous celebrations!

Olga Carmona's goal proved the difference between the two teams and, although England rallied in the second half after Spain missed a penalty to double its lead, ultimately, the brave Lionesses could not find the back of the net.

It could have been an even more comfortable win for Spain as England goalkeeper Mary Earps came up huge with several acrobatic saves throughout the match.

Spain joins Germany as one of two nations in soccer history to win both a men's and women's World Cup.

History made in Sydney!

Agencies

