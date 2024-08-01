Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: Nepal’s Marathon Runner Mina Shrestha Will Run On Last Day Of Game

Following the loss of Badminton player Prince Dahal in badminton match to Israeli player in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games under way in Paris, France, Santoshi Shrestha remains to compete in marathon now.

With out of context, six among the seven Nepali players participating in the Paris Olympics 2024, have exited. Table-tennis player Santoo Shrestha, Sushmita Nepal of shooting, judoka Manita Shrestha Pradhan, and Duwana Lama and Alexander Shah of swimming have lost their matches and exited from the Paris Olympic Games.

Israel's Misa Zilberman trounced Dahal, 2-0, in straight sets in the final game of the group stage today. Prince lost the match 12-21 in the first set encounter that lasted for 16 minutes while he lost the second set 10-21. The second set match lasted for 20 minutes.

Nepalese squad and other officials before leaving Paris

Prince, who played from Group P, lost to Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and to N. Nguyen of Ireland in equal set of 2-0 before this.