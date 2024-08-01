Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: Nepal’s Marathon Runner Mina Shrestha Will Run On Last Day Of Game

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: Nepal’s Marathon Runner Mina Shrestha Last Player To Run

Aug. 1, 2024, 8:48 a.m.

Meena shrstha.jpg

Following the loss of Badminton player Prince Dahal in badminton match to Israeli player in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games under way in Paris, France, Santoshi Shrestha remains to compete in marathon now.

With out of context, six among the seven Nepali players participating in the Paris Olympics 2024, have exited. Table-tennis player Santoo Shrestha, Sushmita Nepal of shooting, judoka Manita Shrestha Pradhan, and Duwana Lama and Alexander Shah of swimming have lost their matches and exited from the Paris Olympic Games.

Israel's Misa Zilberman trounced Dahal, 2-0, in straight sets in the final game of the group stage today. Prince lost the match 12-21 in the first set encounter that lasted for 16 minutes while he lost the second set 10-21. The second set match lasted for 20 minutes.

nepali squad.jpg

Nepalese squad and other officials before leaving Paris

Prince, who played from Group P, lost to Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and to N. Nguyen of Ireland in equal set of 2-0 before this.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Prime Minister's request to the Swiss Ambassador to increase foreign investment in Nepal
Aug 01, 2024
Nepal Police Says 145 Died In Flood And Landslide
Aug 01, 2024
Southern India Landslides Kill Over 150
Aug 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly And Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal, Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati Province
Aug 01, 2024
The UN In Nepal And Dhulikhel Hospital Agreed On Strategic Collaboration to Transform Healthcare Delivery in Nepal
Jul 31, 2024

More on Sports

China Move Top Of Medal Tally By Agencies 6 hours, 27 minutes ago
Chinese Paddlers Crowned In mixed doubles, Australia pocket 4th swimming gold By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Paris Olympics: U.S. wins first gold on Day 1 of the Summer Games in swimming relay By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Paris Olympic Games Officially Open With Ceremony Along River Seine By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago
Korean Embassy Extends Best Wishes For Nepali Players To Paralympic-2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Paris Olympic Will Start On Saturday By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Prime Minister's request to the Swiss Ambassador to increase foreign investment in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2024
Nepal Police Says 145 Died In Flood And Landslide By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2024
Mithila’s Women Mark Madhushravani By Agencies Aug 01, 2024
Southern India Landslides Kill Over 150 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly And Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal, Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2024
The UN In Nepal And Dhulikhel Hospital Agreed On Strategic Collaboration to Transform Healthcare Delivery in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75