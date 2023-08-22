Nepal Exported 670,000 Kilos Of Tomato To India In Two Weeks

After the lifting of the ban on Nepal's tomato 670,000 kg of golvenda has been exported to India in two weeks reports Online news portal.

However, this detail is only for the export after completing the process of export in the government agency. According to businessmen, it is estimated that more than this amount of tomato was exported to India without completing the customs process.

On July 21, India lifted the ban on Nepal's tomato after the price of golva was high in its market. Since then, until August 1, the customs offices there have said that tomato was exported through Birganj, Kakdbhita, and Bhairahawa customs.

Looking at the details of the three customs offices, 669,680 kg of tomato have been exported from Nepal till August 1. The total price comes to over 8 million rupees. According to the details of the customs offices, the average export price of tomato exported from Nepal is Rs 12 per kg.