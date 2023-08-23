MCC Agreement To Be Implemented From August 30

MCC Agreement To Be Implemented From August 30

Aug. 23, 2023, 7:41 a.m.

The Millennium Challenge Compact signed between the Ministry of Finance and Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) six years ago is to advance by setting the entry into force (EIF) for the full-scale implementation.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Millennium Challenge Account Nepal Development Committee (MCA-Nepal) held on August 16 has set the time of August 30 for the EIF, the MCA Nepal informed the RSS.

The construction of power transmission line and road development projects should be completed within five years of the beginning of the EIF.

The MCA Nepal has said that some issues of land acquisition and distribution of compensation are left to do.

The Finance Ministry and MCC had signed the agreement on September 14, 2017 and the agreement was ratified from the parliament with interpretative declaration one and a half years ago.

There are total six preconditions to be met prior to EIF and all of them except the land acquisition have been completed, it is said.

For the power transmission project to be built under the MCA Nepal, a total of 1,471 hectares of land is required and some 20 hectares of land for the Ratmate substation to be developed in Nuwakot.

Likewise, the part of Nepal's financial liabilities has increased compared to the preliminary agreement.

Against the previous agreement of 130 million US Dollars, Nepal is to bear 197 million US Dollars. So, the cost of the MCC projects in Nepal rose to 697 million US Dollars from 630 million Dollars RSS.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Thai Airways To Resume Its Flight To Kathmandu From November, Appoints Society International As General Sales Agent For Nepal
Aug 23, 2023
Korean Ambassador Park Tae-Young Calls On Communication Minister Sharma
Aug 23, 2023
BRICS Leaders Meet In South Africa
Aug 23, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati, Lumbini And Gandaki Province
Aug 23, 2023
PM Prachanda inaugurates New Bharatpur 220 kV Substation And Hetaunda-Bharatpur-Bardghat Transmission Line
Aug 22, 2023

More on Economy

Thai Airways To Resume Its Flight To Kathmandu From November, Appoints Society International As General Sales Agent For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
PM Prachanda inaugurates New Bharatpur 220 kV Substation And Hetaunda-Bharatpur-Bardghat Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 19 minutes ago
Nepal Exported 670,000 Kilos Of Tomato To India In Two Weeks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal Inflation Stands At 7.74 Per Cent: NRB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Don't Mix Politics And Development, Prime Minister Prachanda Said. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Upper Tamakoshi To Issue 1:1 Share To Its Share Holders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Urgent Call To Action: Navigating LDC Graduation And Climate Challenges At COP 28 By Arup Rajouria Aug 23, 2023
Korean Ambassador Park Tae-Young Calls On Communication Minister Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2023
BRICS Leaders Meet In South Africa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati, Lumbini And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2023
Deputy Prime Minister and Water Resources Minister Shailaja Acharya As I Knew Her By Santa Bahadur Pun Aug 22, 2023
Prosperity Through Water Resources By Batu Uprety Aug 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75