Nepal's Import Of Petroleum Products Decline By Over 3 Billion Rupees In One Month

Aug. 23, 2023, 3:26 p.m.

Nepal's import of petroleum products declined by over 4 billion rupees in the month of Shrawan. According to the Department of Customs, there has been a sharp decline in the import of petroleum products in July.

With the quality and uninterrupted supply of electricity, the number of households using electric stoves has increased drastically. At a time when cheap electricity is available, industries have stopped burning diesel to generate electricity.

Petroleum products worth Rs. 21.98 billion have been imported this year. In July last year, the import of petroleum products was 25 billion rupees, reports Online Portal.

President Ram Chandra Paudel Meets UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy
Aug 23, 2023
Eight People Were Killed And Fifteen Others Injured In A Passenger Bus Accident In The Narayani River.
Aug 23, 2023
Thai Airways To Resume Its Flight To Kathmandu From November, Appoints Society International As General Sales Agent For Nepal
Aug 23, 2023
MCC Agreement To Be Implemented From August 30
Aug 23, 2023
Korean Ambassador Park Tae-Young Calls On Communication Minister Sharma
Aug 23, 2023

