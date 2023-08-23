Nepal's Import Of Petroleum Products Decline By Over 3 Billion Rupees In One Month

Nepal's import of petroleum products declined by over 4 billion rupees in the month of Shrawan. According to the Department of Customs, there has been a sharp decline in the import of petroleum products in July.

With the quality and uninterrupted supply of electricity, the number of households using electric stoves has increased drastically. At a time when cheap electricity is available, industries have stopped burning diesel to generate electricity.

Petroleum products worth Rs. 21.98 billion have been imported this year. In July last year, the import of petroleum products was 25 billion rupees, reports Online Portal.