Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati, Lumbini And Gandaki Province

As axis of monsoon trough is further north from normal position and low pressure is building in Madhya Pradesh of India has partial impact, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Sudur Pashchim Province, and hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Sudur-Paschim Province .

There are generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.