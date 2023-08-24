Nepal And Bangladesh To Sign Power Trade Agreement Soon: Minister Basnet

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet has said that the power trade agreement with Bangladesh will be signed soon. Speaking to journalists in Bharatpur recently, Minister Basnet clarified that the agreement will be formally announced this year.

"There are some tasks that need to be formalized and that too has reached the final stage. After the agreement, it will be implemented," said Minister Basnet.

He said Nepal will become self-sufficient in electricity during both the dry and rainy seasons. "We will become completely independent and all problems will be solved," he said.

Minister Basnet claims that the situation of excess power production in the rainy season and insufficient supply in the dry season will soon be resolved. According to him, work is underway to organize the distribution system by increasing production.

By increasing the electrification from only 50% of the areas to 98% of the areas, he claimed that the current problems will be solved soon.

He said, "In the next dry season, the problems we see now will be solved. The government is working to organize the production, transmission and distribution system of the energy sector with an integrated plan.

Along with this, Minister Basnet said that they have moved forward with an integrated plan by including the issue of power trading in an accessible manner. He said, "We are working on policy and legal reforms to make everyone more effective.

RSS