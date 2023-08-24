We Will Make The Flow Of Information About Weather And Floods More Reliable: Minister Basnet

The government is going to provide more resources to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology to make the flow of information about weather and flood landslides more reliable and trustworthy.

In recent days, the government is going to make it more systematic by mentioning that real information is being received due to the devices installed nationwide for collecting water and weather information.

Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet, who visited the Department of Water and Meteorology for observation and inspection, said that the department will be equipped with more tools and resources and weather forecasting will be made more reliable.

Minister Basnet praised the efforts being made by the department to provide more information to the general public, preventing major loss of life and property in various parts of the country due to the forecast of floods and landslides.

At present, the department is sending information about rivers and weather to the members of the House of Representatives, the members of the National Assembly, the members of the Provincial Assembly and the head and deputy head of the local level. Similarly, a short message has also been sent to the citizens of flood and landslide affected areas. This has helped to reduce the loss of people's wealth. Minister Basnet said that due to climate change, many kinds of weather problems are increasing nationwide, so that the preparatory work should be made more effective to avoid them.

He said that the government is committed to the fact that problems such as excessive rains, droughts and droughts are increasing, and preparations should be made to avoid them and such institutions should be made more powerful. Jagadishwarman Karmacharya, director general of the Department of Water and Meteorology, said that the weather forecast was weak five to seven years ago, but recently it has become reliable and reliable. He urged Minister Basnet to equip the department with tools and resources.

Currently, the department is giving 24-hour weather forecast information on a daily basis. Similarly, it is forecasting for three days and seven days as well. It has been making forecasts more reliable and trustworthy by cooperating with various neighboring countries. Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Gopal Sigdel was also present on the occasion.