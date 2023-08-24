Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati, Koshi And Suddur Paschim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati, Koshi And Suddur Paschim Provinces

Aug. 24, 2023, 7:26 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is further north from normal position and low pressure is building in western Uttar Pradesh of India has partial impact, there are Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country light to moderate rain is likely to continue at some places of the country Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOV Supports The Construction Of A Korean Language Classroom At Bishwa Bhasha Campus
Aug 24, 2023
Nepal And Bangladesh To Sign Power Trade Agreement Soon: Minister Basnet
Aug 24, 2023
BRICS countries’ Role Important Again Amid Economic Challenges — Indian Prime Minister
Aug 24, 2023
President Ram Chandra Paudel Meets UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy
Aug 23, 2023
Nepal's Import Of Petroleum Products Decline By Over 3 Billion Rupees In One Month
Aug 23, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati, Lumbini And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Madhesh And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi, Sudurpaschim And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly And Generally Cloudy Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

KOV Supports The Construction Of A Korean Language Classroom At Bishwa Bhasha Campus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2023
Nepal And Bangladesh To Sign Power Trade Agreement Soon: Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2023
Nepal University Bill Forwarded To Committee For Clause-wise Discussion By Agencies Aug 24, 2023
BRICS countries’ Role Important Again Amid Economic Challenges — Indian Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2023
North Korea’s Second Satellite Launch Attempt Failed — KCNA By Agencies Aug 24, 2023
Wagner Group Leader Prigozhin On Passenger List Of Downed Jet By Agencies Aug 24, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75