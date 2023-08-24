Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati, Koshi And Suddur Paschim Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is further north from normal position and low pressure is building in western Uttar Pradesh of India has partial impact, there are Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country light to moderate rain is likely to continue at some places of the country Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province