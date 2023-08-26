Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi And Madhesh Province

Aug. 26, 2023, 8:13 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is further north from its normal position or close to Nepal and low pressure is building in western Uttar Pradesh of India has partial impact, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi Province and Madesh Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province , partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces . Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at a few places of hilly regions of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi Province and Madesh Province .

There are generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province , partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces .Light to moderate rain is possible at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and light rain at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.

