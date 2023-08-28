Nepal Airlines Is Flying To Hong Kong And Delhi From Bhairahawa

Nepal Airlines Is Flying To Hong Kong And Delhi From Bhairahawa

Aug. 28, 2023, 7:51 a.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation has announced to conduct regular flights to Hong Kong and Delhi from Bhairahawa International Airport by transiting Tribhuvan International Airport.

The Corporation issued a statement on Sunday and said that by making Kathmandu a transit, ticket bookings for flights from Bhairahawa to Hong Kong and Delhi have also been opened from 12th August.

Accordingly, on 29 August, Nepal Airlines Corporation is opening ticket booking for regular flights to Hong Kong and Delhi from Gautam Budh International Airport located in Bhairahawa.

According to the flight schedule, the flight departed from Bhairahawa at 8:15 am and will land in Kathmandu at 9:00 am. After transit, Hong Kong-bound passengers will board the Hong Kong-bound flight and Delhi-bound passengers will board the corporation's connecting flight to Delhi.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightings Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbnini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Aug 28, 2023
NEA Added 3,100 Circuit Kilometers Of Power Transmission Lines In Nine Years
Aug 27, 2023
UTHL's 15th Annual General Meeting: Flying High
Aug 27, 2023
Nepal Beat Hong Kong And Lift Quadrangular Series trophy
Aug 27, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal
Aug 27, 2023

More on Tourism

NTB’s Livelihood Project Wins PATA Awards By Agencies 1 day ago
Air Flight Resumes After Two Weeks In Bajura By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Dusit Princess Kathmandu Has Started Its Business For Guests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Number of Tourist Visiting Nepal Reached 470,000 In First Half Of 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Tare Bhir Gateway To Bagdwar And Many Important Areas Of Shivapuri (Phtoto Feature) By Keshab Poudel 2 months ago
Aloft Kathmandu’s Partnership Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 4 weeks ago

The Latest

Russian Claims Ukrainian Forces Suffer Heavy Loss In Last Week By Agencies Aug 28, 2023
Launch Of Japan's H2A Rocket Carrying Lunar Lander Postponed By Agencies Aug 28, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightings Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbnini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2023
NEA Added 3,100 Circuit Kilometers Of Power Transmission Lines In Nine Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2023
UTHL's 15th Annual General Meeting: Flying High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2023
Nepal Beat Hong Kong And Lift Quadrangular Series trophy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75