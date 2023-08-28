Nepal Airlines Is Flying To Hong Kong And Delhi From Bhairahawa

Nepal Airlines Corporation has announced to conduct regular flights to Hong Kong and Delhi from Bhairahawa International Airport by transiting Tribhuvan International Airport.

The Corporation issued a statement on Sunday and said that by making Kathmandu a transit, ticket bookings for flights from Bhairahawa to Hong Kong and Delhi have also been opened from 12th August.

Accordingly, on 29 August, Nepal Airlines Corporation is opening ticket booking for regular flights to Hong Kong and Delhi from Gautam Budh International Airport located in Bhairahawa.

According to the flight schedule, the flight departed from Bhairahawa at 8:15 am and will land in Kathmandu at 9:00 am. After transit, Hong Kong-bound passengers will board the Hong Kong-bound flight and Delhi-bound passengers will board the corporation's connecting flight to Delhi.