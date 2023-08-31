Swiss Movenpick Ice Cream Now In Nepal

Swiss Movenpick Ice Cream Now In Nepal

Aug. 31, 2023, 9:18 a.m.

Movenpick Ice Cream, renowned for its exquisite Swiss craftsmanship and commitment to using 100% natural ingredients, has made its grand entrance into Nepal's culinary scene.

Imported by the KL Dugar Group, Movenpick Ice Cream embodies the true essence of purity, with no preservatives, flavorings, or stabilizers, setting a new standard for premium ice cream offerings.

With its inaugural store now open at the iconic Thamel - The Corner, Thamel, Movenpick Ice Cream invites all to indulge in a captivating journey of taste and quality. The store's doors are open daily from 11 AM to 11 PM, extending the experience until 2 AM on Fridays and Saturdays, making it the perfect late-night destination for ice cream enthusiasts.

Movenpick Ice Cream's commitment to authenticity and quality shines through its unique Swiss origin. Each scoop captures the essence of Switzerland's rich culinary heritage, combining natural ingredients to create flavors that delight the senses.

Join the celebration on Instagram: @Movenpick_Np, and discover why Movenpick Ice Cream is hailed as the world's best.

