Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Madhesh Bagmati And Koshi

Sept. 1, 2023, 7:57 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in north from its normal position or close to Nepal and low pressure is building in North-east Bangladesh, . Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province , at a few places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province , at a few places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of rest of the country tonight .

