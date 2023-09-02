Government Is Ready To Provide Support To Electric Vehicles And Equipments: Energy Minister Basnet

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet inaugurated Nepal Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances and Nepal EV International Exhibition’ at Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Centre, Kathmandu, on Friday.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet said that the government is advancing its policies and programs with the aim of promoting the use of electric vehicles and equipment as the country is gradually becoming self-sufficient in energy.

“We have also been generating hydroelectric power in a qualitative manner. We have moved forward with plans and programmes to increase domestic consumption. The government has given priority to advancing the infrastructure work regarding the necessary policy issues to expand it,” he said.

He said that work is being done to construct the charging stations across the country as a campaign for the promotion of electric vehicles.

He said that the government has prepared to construct 500 charging stations across the country. And, most of the 50 charging stations built by the Nepal Electricity Authority have been brought into operation.

Stating that there is an increased need to expand access to clean energy to control the effects of climate change and protect the environment, Minister Basnet said that the government has set its goals in the same direction.

He said that the Ministry has started a planned initiative to develop the notion that promoting the use of electronic materials means protecting the environment.

The three-day exhibition is jointly organised by Media Space Solution, Futurex Trade and Event, the Exhibition and Trade Services India and Electric Vehicle manufacturers and Importers Association Nepal.

Visitors can obtain information about electrical materials during the three-day exhibition.

In the exhibition, more than 100 companies, domestic and international, are exhibiting their electric products. The electric cars, electric scooters, motorcycles, electric bicycles and rickshaws, charging stations, batteries, transmission and distribution materials, energy supply and control devices, house wiring materials, wires, cables and conductors, modern electric switches, LED lighting, electronic equipment are in the exhibition.

The exhibition also aims to promote and encourage electric vehicles, and help develop the trade of electrical equipment, and facilitate and promote the domestic and international trade of electrical equipment, said the organiser.