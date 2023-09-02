Government Is Ready To Provide Support To Electric Vehicles And Equipments: Energy Minister Basnet

Government Is Ready To Provide Support To Electric Vehicles And Equipments: Energy Minister Basnet

Sept. 2, 2023, 8:58 a.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet inaugurated Nepal Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances and Nepal EV International Exhibition’ at Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Centre, Kathmandu, on Friday.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet said that the government is advancing its policies and programs with the aim of promoting the use of electric vehicles and equipment as the country is gradually becoming self-sufficient in energy.

“We have also been generating hydroelectric power in a qualitative manner. We have moved forward with plans and programmes to increase domestic consumption. The government has given priority to advancing the infrastructure work regarding the necessary policy issues to expand it,” he said.

He said that work is being done to construct the charging stations across the country as a campaign for the promotion of electric vehicles.

He said that the government has prepared to construct 500 charging stations across the country. And, most of the 50 charging stations built by the Nepal Electricity Authority have been brought into operation.

Stating that there is an increased need to expand access to clean energy to control the effects of climate change and protect the environment, Minister Basnet said that the government has set its goals in the same direction.

He said that the Ministry has started a planned initiative to develop the notion that promoting the use of electronic materials means protecting the environment.

Kul Man Ghising at program .jpg

The three-day exhibition is jointly organised by Media Space Solution, Futurex Trade and Event, the Exhibition and Trade Services India and Electric Vehicle manufacturers and Importers Association Nepal.

Visitors can obtain information about electrical materials during the three-day exhibition.

In the exhibition, more than 100 companies, domestic and international, are exhibiting their electric products. The electric cars, electric scooters, motorcycles, electric bicycles and rickshaws, charging stations, batteries, transmission and distribution materials, energy supply and control devices, house wiring materials, wires, cables and conductors, modern electric switches, LED lighting, electronic equipment are in the exhibition.

The exhibition also aims to promote and encourage electric vehicles, and help develop the trade of electrical equipment, and facilitate and promote the domestic and international trade of electrical equipment, said the organiser.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Lok Bahadur Thapa Presents His Letters of Credence To UN General Secretary
Sep 02, 2023
NRB And IFC Joints Hands To Strengthen Nepal’s Fintech Ecosystem
Sep 02, 2023
Nepal And Bangladesh Need To Explore IT Sector: Ambassador Bhandari
Sep 02, 2023
Nepal’s Public Debt Has Accelerated Recently
Sep 02, 2023
Nepal Has Failed To Fully Capitalized On Export Opputunities Within Its Neighborhood: SAWTEE Study
Sep 02, 2023

More on Economy

NRB And IFC Joints Hands To Strengthen Nepal’s Fintech Ecosystem By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
Nepal And Bangladesh Need To Explore IT Sector: Ambassador Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 37 minutes ago
Nepal’s Public Debt Has Accelerated Recently By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
Nepal Has Failed To Fully Capitalized On Export Opputunities Within Its Neighborhood: SAWTEE Study By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 55 minutes ago
Passenger Transportation Has Resumed At Tatopani Border Point From Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 35 minutes ago
NOC Raises Prices Of Petroleum Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Ambassador Lok Bahadur Thapa Presents His Letters of Credence To UN General Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2023
Prime Minister Prachanda, US Senator Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2023
Russia: New ICBM Deployed For 'Combat Duty' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2023
South Korea Says North Korea Launched Cruise Missiles Toward Yellow Sea By Agencies Sep 02, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Madhesh, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2023
US Congress Delegation Meets President Paudel By Agencies Sep 01, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75