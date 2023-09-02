Nepal And Bangladesh Need To Explore IT Sector: Ambassador Bhandari

Sept. 2, 2023, 9:36 a.m.

Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari highlighted the contribution of IT sector to the economic development of Nepal and stressed the need for enhanced collaboration between Nepal and Bangladesh in the area of information technology.

In an program organized by the Embassy on “Strengthening Nepal-Bangladesh Tech Relations” in collaboration with the Nepal Association for Software and IT Services Companies (NAS -IT) and Genese Solution this afternoon at the Embassy’s premises, ambassador Bhandari underlined the need to leverage each other’s strengths and expertise for a shared goal of growth and innovation.

Organized with an aim to promoting dialogues and networks among IT professionals and entrepreneurs, the event focused on enhancing cooperation and partnership in the IT sector between Nepal and Bangladesh.The deliberations covered a range of matters of mutual interest, including government initiatives, best practices and sharing of skills and networks.

Speaking on the occasion, The Chief Guest of the event Secretary of ICT Division of Bangladesh Md. Shamsul Arefinshared the initiatives and policies of theGovernment of Bangladesh and stressed the need to further deepenbilateral partnership in technological cooperation.

Joint Secretary of Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MoCIT) of Nepal Mr. Anil Kumar Dutta highlighted the efforts of Government of Nepal to boost IT industry with effective policies and frameworks.

Anjani Phuyal, founder and Global CTO of Genese Solution, shared his experiences and highlighted the avenues for collaboration and public-private partnership in promoting the tech ecosystem between Nepal and Bangladesh.General Secretary of Nepal Association for Software and IT Services Companies (NAS -IT) Mr. Nirdesh Dwasharedthe progress about information technology sector and highlighted the potential areas of collaboration between the two countries.

A panel discussion featuring government officials and IT industry experts including Anil Kumar Dutta and President of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) Mr. Tashim Ahmed Russelwas held. The panelists shared their insights on building a robust mechanism based on experiences and expertise between the two countries.

The event was attended by about 90 participants from government, IT industry experts, officials, and academics from both countries.

