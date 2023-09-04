Chinese Ambassador And Health Minister Hold Meeting

Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Health and Population, Mohan Bahadur Basnet.

According to Minister's press coordinator, Ramchandra Dulal, the meeting was held in view of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda's upcoming visit to China.

In the meeting held at the Minister's office, the two exchanged views on further systematising the Tatopani transit along the Nepal-China border and on the establishment of additional infrastructure of Bir Hospital in Bhaktapur.

During the meeting, the Minister thanked the Chinese government for its economic and technical support to the Nepal's health sector, seeking its cooperation in the development of Jumla-based Karnali Academy of Health Sciences as well.

He hoped to receive the Chinese assistance in the expansion of quality health care, of infrastructure and in the procurement of advanced medical equipment.

In response, the Chinese ambassador pledged that the Chinese assistance to Nepal would be continued, reports RSS.