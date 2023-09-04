Chinese Ambassador And Health Minister Hold Meeting

Chinese Ambassador And Health Minister Hold Meeting

Sept. 4, 2023, 7:54 a.m.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Health and Population, Mohan Bahadur Basnet.

According to Minister's press coordinator, Ramchandra Dulal, the meeting was held in view of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda's upcoming visit to China.

In the meeting held at the Minister's office, the two exchanged views on further systematising the Tatopani transit along the Nepal-China border and on the establishment of additional infrastructure of Bir Hospital in Bhaktapur.

During the meeting, the Minister thanked the Chinese government for its economic and technical support to the Nepal's health sector, seeking its cooperation in the development of Jumla-based Karnali Academy of Health Sciences as well.

He hoped to receive the Chinese assistance in the expansion of quality health care, of infrastructure and in the procurement of advanced medical equipment.

In response, the Chinese ambassador pledged that the Chinese assistance to Nepal would be continued, reports RSS.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces
Sep 04, 2023
American Senator Hollen Discusses With Nepalis Businessmen On Trade And Investment Issue
Sep 03, 2023
Zelenskyy Expected To Attend UN Meetings In New York In Person
Sep 03, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Koshi And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Sep 03, 2023
Ambassador Lok Bahadur Thapa Presents His Letters of Credence To UN General Secretary
Sep 02, 2023

More on National

Ambassador Lok Bahadur Thapa Presents His Letters of Credence To UN General Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Prime Minister Prachanda, US Senator Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
US Congress Delegation Meets President Paudel By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago
KOICA And MoFA Signed MoU For Green Job By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
British Ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn meets Energy Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Korean Ambassador Tae-Young Park And Nepal Police Chief Kunwar Jointly Laid Foundation Of Cyber Bureau Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Most Able? By Hemang Dixit Sep 04, 2023
India Puts Moon Rover To 'Sleep' After Successful Mission By Agencies Sep 04, 2023
Despite UN Sanctions, Russia And North Korea Further Strengthen Their Bilateral Relations By Agencies Sep 04, 2023
Erdogan Expected To Call On Putin To Return To Black Sea Grain Deal By Agencies Sep 04, 2023
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2023
Nepal And India Will Soon Sign A Final Power Deal: Secretary Ghimire By Keshab Poudel Sep 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75