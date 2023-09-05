NEA Installs 11,500 Smart Street Lights Under The City Bright Program

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has installed 11,500 smart streetlights as part of The City Bright program. In collaboration with local levels, NEA has set up 67 high-mast lights that disperse light in all directions in the city's main square.

NEA has contributed approximately 42 crore rupees to erect structures for the streetlights. NEA, in coordination and partnership with the municipalities under the "City Bright Campaign," has installed 11,500 modern, state-of-the-art smart streetlights.

The smart lights, which are decorative in nature, have been installed on main roads, historical and cultural heritages listed in the world heritage list, and touristic places.

NEA is conducting a survey and designing the placement of specialized lighting in monasteries and tourist areas of historical, archaeological, and cultural significance.

The Managing Director of NEA, Kulman Ghising, has announced that the smart street lighting installation program is being launched in collaboration with local authorities to electrify areas without electricity and to enhance urban aesthetics after the country's load shedding has ended.

"It is insufficient to merely activate electricity within a residence for the sake of urban aesthetic and safety; street lighting is also imperative. As a result, a program commenced in collaboration with the local municipality, and presently there is a nation-wide demand for the installation of street lamps. We are currently developing short-term, medium-term, and long-term plans to enhance the adequacy, reliability, quality, and safety of electricity provision."’

The smart streetlights are equipped with an automated control system that is accessible via the feeder panel in the local authority's infrastructure.

Streetlights are powered by separate transformers, while Smart Vati is connected directly to the authority's server. The software triggers an automatic switch-on and switch-off cycle in response to changes in ambient light.

Billing for electricity usage is also conducted through the same software. Monitoring the status of street lights can also be achieved through the use of software. The electricity fee will be covered by the relevant municipalities.

The installation of street lights has been finished in Lalitpur and Pokhara Metropolitan City, Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City, and the municipalities of Kankai, Belka, Bhimeshwar, Bhimdatta, and Fidim.

The installation of smart streetlights in Bharatpur Metropolitan City and Mahalakshmi, Budhanilkanth, Siddharthnagar, and Manthali Municipalities is in its final stage.

An agreement has been signed with three metropolitan cities, three sub-metropolitan cities, and 13 municipalities, including Kathmandu, for cost-sharing installation of smart streetlights.

In collaboration with the road department, Lalitpur Metropolitan City, and NEA, an agreement has been reached for the deployment of intelligent street lamps along the Balkumari-Balkhu section of the extended circle road.

The Metropolitan City will contribute 75% of the cost of installation, and the NEA will provide the remaining 25%. In the sub-metropolitan city, the investment division will be 70% from the respective sub-metropolitan city and 30% from the authority.

In the municipality, 65% of the municipality's share and 35% of the NEA's investment share will be retained. Similarly, the rural municipality will bear 60% of the respective rural municipalities and 40% of the investment authority.

NEA will oversee the cost estimation, technology selection, purchase, and construction of the smart street lights. The construction company will be responsible for maintaining the installed lights for five years. If the municipalities choose to invest 100 percent and bid, NEA will provide technical support for the bidding process and oversight.

The major tourist city of Pokhara in Nepal has begun to shine with high poles and intelligent street lighting as part of the inauguration of this new project. As a part of the "Ujyalo Pokhara Campaign," high lamps and streetlights have been inaugurated in the main squares of Pokhara.

Pokhara Metropolitan City's Mayor, Dhanraj Acharya and NEA's Managing Director, Kulman Ghising, jointly inaugurated the high masts and street lights on the newly developed streets of Pokhara on Sunday.

At the ceremony, Mayor Acharya stated that the street lights have increased the aesthetics of Pokhara while providing safer road travel. The Chief District Officer of Kaski, Vasudev Ghimire, reported that the program's second phase has commenced for street light installation in the remaining areas. Ghimire emphasized the importance of maintaining the street lights.

The addition of street lights is expected to enhance Pokhara's aesthetics and promote public safety.

MD Ghisingh added that the undergrounding of electric wires is currently in progress to further beautify Pokhara. He requested that the Metropolitan City provide necessary support and facilitation to remove obstacles during the construction of structures to improve electricity supply.

In collaboration with Pokhara Metropolitan City and the NEA, 23 modern high-mast lights have been erected on 16-meter poles at 23 primary intersections in Pokhara.

207 street lights have been installed on 60 kilometers of main roads within the metropolis. Energy-efficient 90 and 120 watt smart lights were used, costing Rs. 140.65 million. The installation of these street lights will enhance the beauty

of Pokhara at night while increasing road safety and improving the overall urban atmosphere. The lamps consume less electricity while providing more light. The Pokhara Metropolitan Municipality has implemented a system

for street light fee payment. The smart lights are conveniently controlled via the feeder panels in the authority's system, with 32 now in operation. Streetlights are connected directly to a separate transformer, while the smart lamps access the authority's server.

An automatic system is in place to activate the lights at night and deactivate them during daylight hours. Billing for the electricity tariff is facilitated through software. The Metropolitan Municipality is responsible for payment of fees. Software can also be utilized for monitoring whether the streetlights are turned on or off. The construction company is responsible for maintenance of the installed lights for five years. The design life of the streetlights is 50,000 hours.