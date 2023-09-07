Bhutan Airlines Announces Resumption Of Bhutan-Kathmandu Flight

Bhutan Airlines (B3) - Bhutan’s first private airline headquartered in Thimphu, represented in Nepal by Society International Travel Services as the official General Sales Agent (GSA) has announced the resumption of scheduled flights from the 16th of September, 2023 with 4 weekly flights on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Bhutan Airways flights will resume flights on the route: Paro - Kathmandu – Delhi and vice versa.

Through this resumption of scheduled flights, Bhutan Airlines will resume its operations to Kathmandu, Nepal which had been halted due to the global COVID-19 Pandemic. With Bhutan Airlines operations first starting in 2013, the Airline intends to tap the opportunity within the Nepalese market by strengthening the presence of Bhutan Airline’s services and facilities towards the Nepalese people in line with the Airline's continuous commitment to boost tourism boost connectivity to and from “Bhutan - the land of the thunder drag