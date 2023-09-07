Coca-Cola Nepal Celebrates Saksham 2.0 Mentorship Program Winners

Coca-Cola, in partnership with Atelier Platform, has successfully completed Saksham 2.0 “Young Women Entrepreneurs Accelerator and Mentorship Program.” This initiative forms a significant component of Coca-Cola Nepal’s Women Empowerment Program, Saksham, which aims to offer comprehensive support and guidance to women-led startups and potential ventures in Nepal.

The applications were received from 1000+ women entrepreneurs from Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Chitwan district. From thepool of applicants, 8 finalists were selected based on their innovative concepts and potential for the idea’s success.

The selected finalists included Brinda Dewan, Kehikrafts; Menuka Gurung, Duluwa Outdoors;. Prakriti Basyal, South and Southeast Project; Rashi Maharjan, Learners Room; Rozina Baral, Searched; Sarala Maharjan, Sakal Naturo – Multi Purpose Cleaner; Shanti Rai of Greenspace Nepal; and Yaju Maharjan of SwachhaMahinawari.

Ritu Gurung, Founder of Atelier Platform, expressed her contentment with the program, stating, “Through the Atelier Program and our collaboration with Coca-Cola for Saksham 2.0, we are paving a path where young female entrepreneurs can cultivate their aspirations into reality, rather than merely dreaming about them. These entrepreneurs are crafting a dynamic canvas of success, fueled by their unwavering determination and enriched by knowledge. Every brushstroke of ambition paints an incredible portrait of empowered women propelling business innovation and transformation.”

The Saksham Training Program concluded on August 18th 2023, hosted at Maya Manor Boutique Hotel, Hattisar in Kathmandu. Different innovative concepts and business plans from women entrepreneurs were presented before a prestigious jury consisting of accomplished professionals.

The panel of judges consisted of Ms. Prasanna Basnet, Founder, Cotton Mill Nepal; Sneh Rajbhandari, Public Affairs, Communication and SustainabilityDirector, Coca-Cola Beverages Nepal; and Trishagni Shakya, Executive Director, KGH group.

After a thorough evaluation by the judges, Ms. Menuka Gurung-Duluwa Outdoors, Ms. Rashi Maharjan- Learner’s Room and Ms. Sarala Maharjan- Sakal Naturo Multi-Purpose Cleaner were declared the winners and received a monetary reward of NPR 100,000 each. The top three winners were granted equal financial support to propel their initiatives forward and bring them closer to their goals.

"The Young Women Entrepreneurs Accelerator and Mentorship Program exemplify our commitment to fostering women's entrepreneurship and contributing to sustainable growth in Nepal. Empowering female entrepreneurs is essential for the holistic development of communities and economies and we are immensely grateful for your continuous support that motivates us to keep conducting such progressive projects," says Deepak Senthil Nath, Managing Director of Bottlers Nepal Limited.

By investing in women’s economic empowerment, Coca-Cola creates shared value in hopes of a better shared future - enabling improved livelihoods for women, their families and their communities, while inclusively expanding our business. We are proud of the ripple effects that this partnership with Atelier Platform have had on the lives we have touched and will continue to have over the years to come, propelling Nepal’s entrepreneurial landscape to higher heights.