Himalaya Airlines Inaugurates Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu Flight Service

Himalaya Airlines, a joint venture between Nepal and China, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its highly anticipated Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu flight service, which commenced on September 10, 2023. This historic event marks a significant milestone in Himalaya Airlines' commitment to enhancing connectivity and promoting bilateral ties between Nepal and China.

The new Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu route will offer passengers seamless travel options between the capital city of Nepal and the coastal city of China, known for its picturesque landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and economic significance. This launch also reaffirms Himalaya Airlines' dedication to providing convenient, safe, and efficient travel experiences for its passengers. The airline is set to operate its weekly service for this route scheduled for every Sunday, September 10, 2023 onwards.

The first outbound flight, H9 7220, departed from Tribhuvan International Airport at 9:15 hours (local time) and will arrive at Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport at 17:22 hours (local time) in Qingdao, with a flight duration of 5 hours and 50 minutes. A total of 113 passengers boarded the first flight.

The inaugural flight event was graced by the Minister of Culture, Tourism & Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati as the chief guest along with the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song along with other dignitaries who were welcomed by Zhou Enyong, President, and Vijay Shrestha, Vice-President of Himalaya Airlines.

In his welcome address, President Zhou Enyong remarked, "Today is a significant day for Himalaya Airlines as we celebrate the inauguration of the Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu flight service. This is not just a flight route in the H9 network9 networkH9 ; it's a bridge between Nepal and China. Qingdao is an essential commercial & financial center of China. It is a city which also connects Asia with Europe. We are immensely proud to play an essential role in enhancing bilateral connectivity, cultural exchanges, tourism, and trade between the two countries."

Ambassador Song also shared his thoughts, saying, "The launch of the Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu flight service is a testament to the growing collaboration between Nepal and China. It represents a new chapter in our bilateral relations, facilitating not only tourism and trade but also cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections. China has been actively investing in the aviation infrastructure of Nepal. This new route will definitely bring new momentum in the aviation industry of Nepal and contribute towards transforming the country from land-locked to land-linked. I applaud Himalaya Airlines for their initiative, and I am confident that this route will contribute significantly to the friendship and cooperation between our two countries."

Commemorating the occasion, in his address, Minister Kirati remarked, "I am honored to be a part of this historic moment as we celebrate the commencement of the Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu flight service by Himalaya Airlines. Qingdao is a very popular cultural and economic city of China. This development not only enhances connectivity but also exemplifies the commitment to strengthening the bonds between Nepal and China. The tourism and trade potential between the two nations is immense, and this flight service will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in realizing that potential. I believe that through this new route Himalaya Airlines will bring in more and more Chinese tourists to Nepal. I also take this opportunity to extend the invitation to the people of Qingdao to visit Nepal."

Vijay Shrestha, who is also the spokesperson of Himalaya Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm for the newly launched route, stating, " The main mission of Himalaya is to be able to operate flights to 10 different tourism sectors of China and welcome 1 million tourists to Nepal. H9 has always explored trailblazing and new routes to China leading the way and going ahead of the regular operations. Our contribution to exploring new markets is therefore remarkable. With the introduction of this new route, Himalaya aims to create memorable travel experiences while maintaining the highest safety standards. We look forward to welcoming travelers on board our flights and helping them explore the beauty and opportunities that both Nepal and Qingdao have to offer."

Himalaya Airlines invites travelers, business leaders, and tourism enthusiasts to experience the convenience and comfort of the Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu flight service. With this new route, passengers can expect exceptional service, reliability, and a gateway to explore the diverse cultures and landscapes of Nepal and China.

Passengers can now book their tickets for the Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu flights from Himalaya Airline's ticketing counter, authorized travel partners as well as from the airline’s official website: www.himalaya-airlines.com .