Mugu District Connected To National Grid Through 33 kV

Mugu district of Karnali Province has connected with the national grid with the expansion of electricity to the district headquarters, Gamgadhi by constructing around 85 km line by tapping the 33 kV transmission line at Nagma. With this, 76 of the total 77 districts have been linked with the national grid.

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has started supplying electricity to the Gamgadhi area from Sunday from the 400 kilowatts Gamgad small hydropower project.

Now, Humla district is yet to be connected to the national grid. A survey is being conducted to connect the district with the national electricity transmission line, it has been said.

With the access to the national grid, electrification would speed up in Mugu district, said the NEA executive director Kulman Ghising.

There are 3,500 consumers of electricity in Mugu. To make the power supply reliable and quality in Mugu, works are on for upgrading the 11 kV substation at Gamgadhi to 33 kV, said the NEA Province Office Chief Shambhu Kusiyad Yadav.