Foreign Minister Saud Left To New York

Sept. 12, 2023, 6 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud left for New York to participate in the program “Education’s Role in Building Peace” being convened by the United Nations Peace building Commission on 14 September 2023 in New York. Nepal is currently a member of the UN Peacebuilding Commission.

Following the program, Foreign Minister will join the Nepali delegation to the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to be led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”.

