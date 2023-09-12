Nepal Issues Over 250 Mountaineering Permits For Autumn Season

Over 250 climbers have obtained permission to scale half a dozen peaks this autumn season.

According to the Department of Tourism (DoT), 284 climbers, 224 males and 60 females, have been permitted to make attempts on six Nepali mountains this season.

The mountains include Manaslu (8,163 metres), Kumbhakarna (7,711 metres), Putha Hiunchuli (7,246 metres), Nemjung (7,140 metres), Himlung Himal (7,126 metres) and Raksha Urai (6,593 metres). Autumn is considered the best season to summit Manaslu, just as Spring is considered ideal for Mount Everest.

As per the DoT data, citizens of 43 nations, excluding Nepal, have received the permissions. Of them, the highest number is from China. Altogether, 67 Chinese nationals have so far received permits to make attempts on Nepali peaks, followed by 30 Americans and 26 Russians.

A total royalty of US$ 243,950 (approximately Rs. 30.4 million) has been collected from the climbers reports The Rising Nepal.