Nepal Issues Over 250 Mountaineering Permits For Autumn Season

Nepal Issues Over 250 Mountaineering Permits For Autumn Season

Sept. 12, 2023, 7:41 a.m.

Over 250 climbers have obtained permission to scale half a dozen peaks this autumn season.

According to the Department of Tourism (DoT), 284 climbers, 224 males and 60 females, have been permitted to make attempts on six Nepali mountains this season.

The mountains include Manaslu (8,163 metres), Kumbhakarna (7,711 metres), Putha Hiunchuli (7,246 metres), Nemjung (7,140 metres), Himlung Himal (7,126 metres) and Raksha Urai (6,593 metres). Autumn is considered the best season to summit Manaslu, just as Spring is considered ideal for Mount Everest.

As per the DoT data, citizens of 43 nations, excluding Nepal, have received the permissions. Of them, the highest number is from China. Altogether, 67 Chinese nationals have so far received permits to make attempts on Nepali peaks, followed by 30 Americans and 26 Russians.

A total royalty of US$ 243,950 (approximately Rs. 30.4 million) has been collected from the climbers reports The Rising Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Samsung Electronics Global President pays courtesy call on President Paudel
Sep 12, 2023
CPN-UML Leader Subas Nembang Dies Of Heart Attack
Sep 12, 2023
Local People Agree To Lift Obstruction On Lapsiphedi Substation
Sep 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
Sep 12, 2023
Mugu District Connected To National Grid Through 33 kV
Sep 11, 2023

More on Tourism

Himalaya Airlines Inaugurates Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu Flight Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Bhutan Airlines Announces Resumption Of Bhutan-Kathmandu Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Airlines Is Flying To Hong Kong And Delhi From Bhairahawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
NTB’s Livelihood Project Wins PATA Awards By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Air Flight Resumes After Two Weeks In Bajura By Agencies 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Dusit Princess Kathmandu Has Started Its Business For Guests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Samsung Electronics Global President pays courtesy call on President Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2023
CPN-UML Leader Subas Nembang Dies Of Heart Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2023
Local People Agree To Lift Obstruction On Lapsiphedi Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2023
Heavy Rains, Flooding Kill At Least 150 In Libya By Agencies Sep 12, 2023
Kim Left For Russia On Train On Sunday: North Korean Media By Agencies Sep 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75