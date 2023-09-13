Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder Presents A Rare Copy Of BP Koirala's Speech To President Poudel

Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder Presents A Rare Copy Of BP Koirala's Speech To President Poudel

Sept. 13, 2023, 8:29 a.m.

Hanan Goder Goldberger, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Nepal, today paid a courtesy call on President Ramchandra Poudel at his office.

According to the President's Office, Ambassador Hanan Goder also presented President Poudel with a rare speech by Nepal's first elected Prime Minister BP Koirala.

Israel ambassador.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government to extend full support for timely completion of UT-1 HEP project: Minister Basnet
Sep 13, 2023
Kim, Putin To Agree On Security Deal
Sep 13, 2023
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces
Sep 13, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Leaves For New York
Sep 12, 2023
Energy Minister Basnet Lays Foundation Stone For 216 MW UT-1 Hydropower Project
Sep 12, 2023

More on National

The Melting Himalayan Glaciers: A Dire Threat To Billions And a Potential Source Of Conflict By Arup Rajouria 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Defense Secretary Sharma Delivered The Results Within 24 Hours Of PM’s Directions By LIATILE PUTSOA 2 days, 2 hours ago
Coca-Cola Nepal Celebrates Saksham 2.0 Mentorship Program Winners By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Nepali And US Army Start 'Joint Combined Exchange Training' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
NRN Can Now Secure Nepali Citizenship, How To Obtain citizenship? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
Melamchi Water Supply To Restart Around Mid-October By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Government to extend full support for timely completion of UT-1 HEP project: Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2023
Over 5500 Killed In Morocco Earthquake By Agencies Sep 13, 2023
Kim, Putin To Agree On Security Deal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2023
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Leaves For New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2023
Energy Minister Basnet Lays Foundation Stone For 216 MW UT-1 Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75