Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder Presents A Rare Copy Of BP Koirala's Speech To President Poudel

Hanan Goder Goldberger, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Nepal, today paid a courtesy call on President Ramchandra Poudel at his office.
According to the President's Office, Ambassador Hanan Goder also presented President Poudel with a rare speech by Nepal's first elected Prime Minister BP Koirala.
