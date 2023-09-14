Foreign Minister Saud In New York To Address UN Peace Building Commission

Sept. 14, 2023, 8:17 a.m.

Foreign Minister is scheduled to address UN Peace Building Commission on the Role of Education in Building Peace and other High-level events in the margins of UNGA78

Officials, including Chief of Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Lok Bahadur Thapa and Nepali consul general in New York Bishnu Gautam had received the Minister.

According to the information provided by New York-based Nepali mission, Minister Saud will participate in different forums of the United Nations from today onward.

The world leaders are scheduled to address the annual general assembly from September 19.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is set to address the UN general assembly on coming September 21.

The world leaders gather to engage in the annual high-level general debate under the theme of 'Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, progress and sustainability for all".

In this connection, the Sustainable Development Summit is taking place on September 18 and 19. Likewise, a high-level dialogue on financial mobilization for development is to be held on September 20. The Climate Change Summit is also taking place on the same day.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will address the conference. Other programmes related to pandemic control, preparedness and responsibility will be held on September 20.

According to the UN, matters related to universal health coverage and fight against tuberculosis will be discussed in the conference. Nepal's Prime Minister and minister level participation will attend the event. (RSS)

