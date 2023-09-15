Libya Could Have Avoided Flood Casualties

Libya Could Have Avoided Flood Casualties

Sept. 15, 2023, 7:44 a.m.

A senior official of the UN's weather agency has indicated that political turmoil in Libya prevented authorities there from preparing a proper system that could have helped them avoid casualties from massive floods earlier this week.

World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas spoke Thursday at a news conference on the deadly floods that were triggered by torrential rain in eastern Libya on Monday.

Taalas said Libyan authorities could have issued warnings and evacuated people if they had had a normally operating meteorological service.

The North African country has long been in chaos with its east and west controlled by different political forces.

Libyan media quote a high-ranking official of the eastern administration as saying more than 5,000 people died in the floods. But the mayor of the eastern city of Derna told NHK that the death toll could exceed 20,000.

Downpours broke two dams, unleashing torrents of water that swept away homes and other buildings across a wide swathe of the city. A senior official of the city told Middle Eastern media that the dams had not been maintained for a long time.

An Egyptian who was in Derna at the time of the disaster told NHK by phone that he had heard an explosive sound before seeing a surge of water. He added that people inside buildings had been unable to escape the flood.

Agencies

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives In Komsomolsk-on-Amur
Sep 15, 2023
Chinese, Russian Top Diplomats To Meet In Moscow On Monday
Sep 14, 2023
Kim Offers Support To Putin
Sep 14, 2023
Over 5500 Killed In Morocco Earthquake
Sep 13, 2023
Heavy Rains, Flooding Kill At Least 150 In Libya
Sep 12, 2023

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Over 5500 Killed In Morocco Earthquake By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Morocco Earthquake Death Toll Exceeds 100 By Agencies 6 days, 1 hour ago
Landslide Obstruct Mid-Hill Highway, Kaligandaki Corridor By Agencies 4 weeks ago
Saptakoshi Had Worst Flood In 34 Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
The Water Level In Many Rivers Across Nepal Is Rising, Endangering People's Lives. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Monsoon Floods Kills Over A Dozen People, Eight Missing Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

PM Prachanda To Address UN General Assembly On September 19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2023
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives In Komsomolsk-on-Amur By Agencies Sep 15, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Lumbini And Sudurpaschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2023
Japanese Embassy Expressed Serious Concern Over Attack Against JICA Chief In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud In New York To Address UN Peace Building Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2023
Father’s Day, Kuse Aunsi And Gokarne Ausi 2023: Importance And Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75