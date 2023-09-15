North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives In Komsomolsk-on-Amur

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives In Komsomolsk-on-Amur

Sept. 15, 2023, 7:38 a.m.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency has reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Russian far eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, which is located in the Khabarovsk region.

TASS says a train carrying Kim arrived at a railway station in the city early on Friday.

He is expected to visit factories that manufacture aircraft, including fighter jets, for Russia's air force.

The North's leader has been visiting the far eastern region. He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Spaceport on Wednesday.

Kim is likely to continue to tour military-related facilities.

Agencies

