Foreign Minister Saud Met Finish Foreign Minster

Minister of Foreign Affairs NP Saud had a fruitful meeting with Ville Tavio the Foreign, Trade & Development Cooperation Minister of Finland at the backdrop of UNGA78.
The two Ministers discussed matters of mutual concern & exchanged views on further strengthening of bilateral relations & cooperation.
Foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal also attended the meeting.
