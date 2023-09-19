Foreign Minister Saud Met Finish Foreign Minster

Foreign Minister Saud Met Finish Foreign Minster

Sept. 19, 2023, 8:04 p.m.

Minister of Foreign Affairs NP Saud had a fruitful meeting with Ville Tavio the Foreign, Trade & Development Cooperation Minister of Finland at the backdrop of UNGA78.

The two Ministers discussed matters of mutual concern & exchanged views on further strengthening of bilateral relations & cooperation.

Foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal also attended the meeting.

