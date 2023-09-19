Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Koshi,Bagmati and Lumbini Provinces

Sept. 19, 2023, 7:37 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position close to Andhra Pradesh and low pressure existed in South east of Uttar Pradesh State of India, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces tonight.

