Ambassador Dr, Subedi Hosted A Reception In Tokyo To Mark National Day

To mark the National Day of Nepal, the Embassy of Nepal in Tokyo hosted a Special Ceremony on 19 September 2023 in Tokyo. During program members of the National Diet, ambassadors and the heads of diplomatic missions, high-ranking officials of the Government of Japan, Governors and Mayors of various Prefectures and Cities of Japan, representatives of the Japanese business community and the Nepali community in Japan were present.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador of Nepal to Japan Dr. Durga Bahadur Subedi extended respectful greetings to Their Imperial Majesties, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, and to the friendly Government and people of Japan. He also extended best wishes to the Nepali community residing in Japan and expressed his belief that the Day would inspire all Nepali people to work unitedly for peace, development and prosperity of Nepal.

Ambassador Dr. Subedi highlighted the longstanding friendly relations between Nepal and Japan, and underlined that both the Nepali and Japanese people had strong faith in the principles and values of democracy, peace, peaceful co-existence, love, brotherhood and cooperation.

Ambassador Dr. Subedi appreciated the generous and continued cooperation of the Government and the people of Japan for overall socioeconomic development of Nepal. He further mentioned that the relationship between our two countries was not confined to the government and government level alone but also was vigorously growing at the peoples’ level.

In her Congratulatory Message, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Ms. Yoko Kamikawa extended her best wishes for continued success and prosperity of the people of Nepal and for the further development of friendly relations between Nepal and Japan. Foreign Minister Kamikawa further mentioned that since the promulgation of the Constitution of Nepal in 2015, the Government of Japan had been actively supporting for the consolidation of democracy in Nepal. Highlighting the extensive people-to-people ties between Nepal and Japan, Foreign Minister said that more than one hundred forty thousand Nepali people in Japan were contributing to Japanese society in various fields. She further said that in the capacity of Foreign Minister of Japan, she would make every effort to further strengthen bilateral relations in various fields including political and economic arena.

Guest of Honour at the Ceremony, President of Japan-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship League. Toshihiro Nikai extended congratulations to the Government and people of Nepal. He expressed happiness that democracy in Nepal was thriving after the promulgation of Constitution in 2015.

He mentioned that the Japan-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship League was happy to see the Ram Chandra Poudel as the President of Nepal who served as the first President of Nepal-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group. Nikai stressed that relations between the two countries could not flourish only by the efforts of diplomats and politicians alone and added that wider engagement and cooperation at the peoples’ level was needed to promote the bilateral ties. He also mentioned that as the President of Japan-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship League, he would continue to work for the promotion of Nepal-Japan relations.

Making the toast proposal, Chief of Protocol of the Government of Japan, Takehiro Shimida expressed his best wishes for continued peace, progress and prosperity of Nepal and the Nepali people and for the further development of relations between Nepal and Japan.