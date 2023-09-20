Chinese Delegation Calls On Communications Minister Sharma

Members of the visiting delegation headed by Zeng Yan were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Minister Sharma expressed her confidence that crucial agreements would be reached in the areas of education, health, infrastructure and connectivity during upcoming China visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

Minister Sharma, also the government spokesperson, said the Nepal-China relations that had initiated since the era of Bhrikuti and Araniko has gradually emerged as good neighbours and reliable supporting nations.

Noting that Xino-Nepal relations have been expanding at the state and people's levels, she clarified exchange of high-level visits from time to time would further help further grow the relations.

Claiming that the bilateral relations have reached to a new height following the Chinese President's visit to Nepal, Minister Sharma expressed the confidence that mutual cooperation would further increase after PM Dahal's China visit.

Sharing that Nepal has been reaping benefits from the progress China made in the information and communications technology, she said the Chinese company has also played appreciated role in ICT development of Nepal.

Minister Sharma stressed the need to increase exchange of cooperation between the two countries in the production of human resource in IT sector and cyber security.

Minister Sharma said exchange of cooperation can be made with Yunnan province in the areas of media and connectivity. On a query of the Chinese delegation regarding the status of media sector in Nepal, Minister Sharma said the government was working to promote media keeping press freedom at the center.

Now some old laws are being amended and new laws are being drafted, she said, adding the media related laws have laid focus on press freedom, media strengthening and physical and professional safety of journalists.

Also on the occasion, Yan said Nepal and China have enjoyed longstanding relations adding Yunnan province and Nepal have commonalities on geography, environment and multiethnic culture.

Saying that Yunnan province has witnessed good development of tourism, Yan said Nepal also has high potentials for tourism promotion.

Expansion of people-to-people relations and easy mutual exchange of information would contribute to the tourism promotion, the Chinese delegation chief said.

Yan expressed Chinese interests in the exchange of cooperation in media sector. She further said cultural exchange can be made at global level through the province.

Officials from both the sides were present in the meeting. (RSS)