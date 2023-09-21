Foreign Minister Saud Meets With Former US Secretary Of State Pompeo

Foreign Minister NP Saud met with former US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday. Minister Saud is currently in New York to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest and cooperation between the two countries were discussed. Nepali Ambassador to the US Sridhar Khatri was also present in the meeting
