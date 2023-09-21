Nepal Is Committed To Fulfill Net Zero By 2045

Nepal Is Committed To Fulfill Net Zero By 2045

Sept. 21, 2023, 8:17 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who is also chair person of LDC Group, said that Nepal is committed to Paris Agreement and our national goal to reach net-zero by 2045.

Prime Minister calls for effective implementation of DPoA, putting resilience and risk-informed development at the core doubling adaptation finance by 2025 fulfillment of global commitment.

Addressing Climate Ambition Summit, LDC Chair Prachanda said, “We commend UNSG’s initiatives & efforts for a just transition, urging for enhanced support & investment to meet SDG-7 in LDCs.”

He said that the Global Stock-take during COP 28 must be a moment of critical course correction to keep alive 1.5-degree target.

Prachanda at LDC summit 1.jpg

Nepal is pleased to be part of UNSG’s Adaptation Pipeline Accelerator and Early Warnings Initiatives and assure its full support & commitment to these initiatives.

“We have already achieved our target to maintain 45% of our territory under forest cover. We are well on track to achieve our target of clean energy generation from 1400 MW to 15,000 MW by 2030 Our efforts to promote electric vehicles are progressing well,” said

“We pursue locally led adaptation approach and involve local communities, indigenous people, women, and young people in climate actions. Our top priorities include promoting a green and resilient economy.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Saud Meets With Former US Secretary Of State Pompeo
Sep 21, 2023
PM Prachanda Meets Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre
Sep 21, 2023
Protestors Disrupted The Construction Of Power House Of Arun III Hydropower Project
Sep 21, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Signs BBNJ Agreement
Sep 21, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
Sep 21, 2023

More on National

Foreign Minister Saud Meets With Former US Secretary Of State Pompeo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 37 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Saud Signs BBNJ Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
PM Prachanda Met President Of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 34 minutes ago
Ambassador Dr, Subedi Hosted A Reception In Tokyo To Mark National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 11 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador Chen Song Called On Acting PM And Defense Minister Khadka By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Chinese Delegation Calls On Communications Minister Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

PM Prachanda Meets Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2023
Protestors Disrupted The Construction Of Power House Of Arun III Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2023
South Korea's President Yoon Condemns Russia-North Korea Military Cooperation At UN By Agencies Sep 21, 2023
UN Security Council Wrestles With Ukraine By Agencies Sep 21, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2023
Will Nepal Leapfrog In Its Mobility? By Dipak Gyawali Sep 20, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75