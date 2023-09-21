Nepal Is Committed To Fulfill Net Zero By 2045

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who is also chair person of LDC Group, said that Nepal is committed to Paris Agreement and our national goal to reach net-zero by 2045.

Prime Minister calls for effective implementation of DPoA, putting resilience and risk-informed development at the core doubling adaptation finance by 2025 fulfillment of global commitment.

Addressing Climate Ambition Summit, LDC Chair Prachanda said, “We commend UNSG’s initiatives & efforts for a just transition, urging for enhanced support & investment to meet SDG-7 in LDCs.”

He said that the Global Stock-take during COP 28 must be a moment of critical course correction to keep alive 1.5-degree target.

Nepal is pleased to be part of UNSG’s Adaptation Pipeline Accelerator and Early Warnings Initiatives and assure its full support & commitment to these initiatives.

“We have already achieved our target to maintain 45% of our territory under forest cover. We are well on track to achieve our target of clean energy generation from 1400 MW to 15,000 MW by 2030 Our efforts to promote electric vehicles are progressing well,” said

“We pursue locally led adaptation approach and involve local communities, indigenous people, women, and young people in climate actions. Our top priorities include promoting a green and resilient economy.”