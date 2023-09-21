UN Security Council Wrestles With Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has grown frustrated with the power his rivals wield at the United Nations. On Wednesday, he went before the Security Council to demand that Russia lose its veto. He said the veto, which is granted to permanent members, has pushed the institution into a "deadlock."

Zelenskyy took part in a special session on the fighting in Ukraine. He and leaders of other nations without a seat on the council were invited to air their views. He noted that Russia has blocked all efforts on the council, making it impossible to stop the war.

Zelenskyy said, "We should not wait for the aggression to be over. We need to act now. Our aspiration for peace should drive the reform."

Zelenskyy added that a complete withdrawal is the only way to achieve peace.

However, his arguments have done little to move Russian delegates. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov defended what he says is the "legitimate" use of a veto.

Lavrov said, "Today, the West turns to statutory norms and principles selectively, from case to case, solely in accordance with its selfish geopolitical needs. This inevitably leads to a deterioration in global stability."

Ukraine's allies say the invasion violates the UN's founding document, which defends the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said, "It is essential to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine conforming to the principles of the UN Charter. "

Other members of the council also got their say. China has been seen as moving closer to Russia. However, Chinese delegates said they have facilitated talks toward peace in their "own way."