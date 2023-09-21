UN Security Council Wrestles With Ukraine

UN Security Council Wrestles With Ukraine

Sept. 21, 2023, 7:33 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has grown frustrated with the power his rivals wield at the United Nations. On Wednesday, he went before the Security Council to demand that Russia lose its veto. He said the veto, which is granted to permanent members, has pushed the institution into a "deadlock."

Zelenskyy took part in a special session on the fighting in Ukraine. He and leaders of other nations without a seat on the council were invited to air their views. He noted that Russia has blocked all efforts on the council, making it impossible to stop the war.

Zelenskyy said, "We should not wait for the aggression to be over. We need to act now. Our aspiration for peace should drive the reform."

Zelenskyy added that a complete withdrawal is the only way to achieve peace.

However, his arguments have done little to move Russian delegates. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov defended what he says is the "legitimate" use of a veto.

Lavrov said, "Today, the West turns to statutory norms and principles selectively, from case to case, solely in accordance with its selfish geopolitical needs. This inevitably leads to a deterioration in global stability."

Ukraine's allies say the invasion violates the UN's founding document, which defends the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said, "It is essential to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine conforming to the principles of the UN Charter. "

Other members of the council also got their say. China has been seen as moving closer to Russia. However, Chinese delegates said they have facilitated talks toward peace in their "own way."

Agencies

South Korea's President Yoon Condemns Russia-North Korea Military Cooperation At UN
Sep 21, 2023
Chinese Ambassador Chen Song Called On Acting PM And Defense Minister Khadka
Sep 20, 2023
World Leaders Revisit Aid To Ukraine At UN General Assembly
Sep 20, 2023
Musk Hints At Charging All X Users A Small Fee
Sep 20, 2023
Nepal Needs To Export Electricity Worth Of Rs.130 Billion To Reduce Trade Deficit: NRB Governor
Sep 19, 2023

More on International

South Korea's President Yoon Condemns Russia-North Korea Military Cooperation At UN By Agencies 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
World Leaders Revisit Aid To Ukraine At UN General Assembly By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Musk Hints At Charging All X Users A Small Fee By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
US, Iran Agree To Prisoner Swap By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
US, China And Russia Step Up Diplomatic Moves By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
US, Chinese Senior Officials Meet Possibly To Lay Groundwork For Summit By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Saud Meets With Former US Secretary Of State Pompeo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2023
PM Prachanda Meets Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2023
Protestors Disrupted The Construction Of Power House Of Arun III Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2023
Nepal Is Committed To Fulfill Net Zero By 2045 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Signs BBNJ Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75